The man has pleaded not guilty to 19 charges laid in the Napier District Court. Photo / NZME

A Napier doctor facing charges that he practised and performed operations while not registered has been allowed to keep his name secret.

Interim suppression of the man's name and the name of his practice was continued when he appeared in the Napier District Court on Thursday.

Judge Phillip Cooper said that there was a "very real risk" of damage to the man's professional reputation if his name was published at this stage of proceedings.

He had received an affidavit in which the doctor said he wished to become re-registered and resume his practice.

The doctor has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges of practising while deregistered and five of performing an operation he was not permitted to do.

The prosecution has been brought by the Ministry of Health, represented by senior Crown prosecutor Fiona Cleary.

Judge Cooper noted that previous news reports had stated that the man had been charged with "impersonating a medical practitioner".

The wording was based on the wording of the charges laid, according to court documents.

However, Judge Cooper said the wording was a mischaracterisation, which might lead people to think wrongly that the man was not qualified.

"What you don't have is the registration required," the judge said.

He voluntarily gave up his registration in January this year.

The man's lawyer, Mary Nelson, said he was qualified in his field, "highly skilled" and was still registered with professional bodies in Australia and the United States.

His next court appearance is on December 19.