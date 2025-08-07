Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Name released of man accused of killing Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hayden Donald Jason Tasker of Motueka has been named as the man accused of killing Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming in the early hours of New Year's Day, 2025. Photo / Tracy Neal

Hayden Donald Jason Tasker of Motueka has been named as the man accused of killing Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming in the early hours of New Year's Day, 2025. Photo / Tracy Neal

The man accused of murdering policewoman Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming in the early hours of New Year’s Day has been named as Hayden Donald Jason Tasker, of Motueka.

Suppression lapsed today at a High Court pre-trial hearing in Wellington.

Tasker, 32, was charged with multiple offences, including murder, as a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save