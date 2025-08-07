He also pleaded not guilty to other charges, including the attempted murder of Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay, who was with Fleming at the time.
Tasker also denied causing grievous bodily harm to Ramsay with reckless disregard for his safety as an alternative charge and three charges of driving a motor vehicle on a road in a manner that was dangerous to the public.
At the same time, he pleaded guilty and was convicted on charges of drink driving and driving while disqualified.
Fleming and her colleagues had been doing foot patrols in central Nelson when they were allegedly set upon by a vehicle in Buxton Square about 2.10am.
Suppression has been in place since his first court appearance soon after the incident on January 1 this year, and over several court appearances since, but it lapsed today.
Crown prosecutor Mark O’Donoghue said in February that continued suppression was contrary to the public interest, but the court was bound to continue it until the order had been complied with, in order to protect the defendant’s fair trial rights.
