The defendant has denied murdering Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming. He entered guilty pleas to driving charges in the High Court in Blenheim today. Photo / Tracy Neal

He appeared in person in the High Court in Blenheim this morning, after the sudden closure of the courthouse in Nelson where he entered guilty pleas to drink driving and driving while disqualified on the night.

He entered not guilty pleas to charges of murder plus other charges including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety and three charges of driving a motor vehicle on a road in a manner that was dangerous to the public.

Fleming and her colleagues had been doing foot patrols in central Nelson when they were allegedly set upon with the vehicle in Buxton Square about 2.10am.

The accused was arrested soon after and made an initial brief appearance in the Nelson District Court on January 3 when he was remanded in custody.

Fleming was the first policewoman to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand. She was also the first police officer to be killed while on duty in Nelson, Chambers said.

She was farewelled last month at a large ceremony in Nelson attended by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The service followed a community candlelight vigil in Nelson attended by thousands.

Justice La Hood has set a nominal trial date of May 2026.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.