The man accused of murdering policewoman Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming in Nelson in the early hours of New Year’s Day has denied the charge but has admitted two driving charges laid in the wake of her death.
Fleming was injured alongside her colleague, Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay, and another officer when a car was rammed into her and a police car. Two members of the public were also injured
The 62-year-old succumbed to her injuries in hospital that day, surrounded by her family, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said at the time.
The 32-year-old charged with offences linked to her death still can’t be named due to ongoing suppression orders linked to the failure by social media platform X to remove prior articles that name the defendant, despite a take-down order.