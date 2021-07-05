Name gifted to Wellington's oldest tree as part of Matariki celebrations

The name Moko will be officially gifted to the tree with a plaque unveiling on Tuesday. Photo / Geoff Reid

Wellington iwi have gifted an 800-year-old rimu in Ōtari-Wilton's Bush the name Moko as part of Matariki celebrations.

The name will be officially gifted to the tree with a plaque unveiling on Tuesday.

The name Moko was chosen after some discussion about the age and sex of the tree, which has been confirmed as being female.

Mayor Andy Foster said the name was an appropriate choice.

"Moko was determined to best fit the criteria and conjure up a sense of tūrangawaewae for all to connect with and enjoy."

Foster said the tree reflects the importance of preservation.

"This rimu has seen off predators, diseases and human development in its 800 years on this site and will continue to do so thanks to our committed team."

Events are being held across Wellington this week to celebrate Matariki, including a fireworks display at Waitangi Park on Saturday at 6.30pm.

Te Papa will host several activities including virtual Kapa Haka, music performances and art workshops.

The museum has hosted the Taikura Kapa Haka event for several years annually, but this year's event will be held online.

Te Papa Kaihautū, Dr Arapata Hakiwai said each of the groups involved has recorded their bracket for people to enjoy.

"We know everyone will relish these wonderful performances celebrating Taikura Kapa Haka."

There will also be weaving workshops and a mini Māoriland Film Festival, with Te Papa's main foyer transformed into a marae-style cinema.