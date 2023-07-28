Sophie Hucker arrived home to find a pole had been cemented into her driveway.

Tauranga teacher Sophie Hucker says she still has no answers about the mysterious pole cemented into her driveway by a person or persons unknown — but she does have a sore face from laughing about it.

She also has a growing list of suggestions for what to do with the unexpected addition, even questioning whether it was a sign for her to just get a carport.

Yesterday, the Bay of Plenty Times broke the story of how Hucker returned home on Tuesday to find the plastic-wrapped square metal pole, standing more than two metres tall, cemented into her driveway.

“There’ve been no answers as to why and how it’s ended up there,” the bemused Ōtūmoetai resident told the Bay of Plenty Times today.

“I’m low-key hoping whoever did it just leaves a note in my letterbox ... just so that people can have answers,” she said.

She said she’d also had the partners of colleagues and friends offering to take down the pole as she would not be able to do it herself and she was not keen on paying someone to do it.

“It’s so sweet.”

She said there have been some “hilarious” suggestions about what to do with it, including turning it into a flag pole or putting it on Trade Me to raise money for charity.

“The other day I was like, do I need a carport? Is this a sign?” she joked, given the pole was lined up with her garage.

“My face is getting sore from laughing so much,” she said of the suggestions and the general situation - which had even made the news in Australia.

She said she would most likely get rid of it, and she planned to speak with a friend’s partner about removing it next week.

The pole is square, more than 2 metres tall, wrapped in plastic and firmly cemented into the driveway.

“The more I look at it, the more random it’s starting to look.”

She said that she was glad it was providing “great entertainment value”, but noted it was also “frustrating” other people following the story who wanted answers.

The Mount Maunganui College teacher told the Bay of Plenty Times previously that her first thought on seeing the pole as she arrived from work on Tuesday was that it was a delivery, perhaps a basketball hoop for the neighbours.

That was until she tried to move it and realised it was “cemented in”.

Before she left for work the next day, she left a note with her phone number on the mysterious pole. It said: “I have no idea what this is doing here - please call me!”

She had checked with her neighbour on the cross-lease property whether he had ordered a carport, but he said no. Tauranga City Council also couldn’t help, so she took to a local community Facebook page.

The note Sophie Hucker left on the pole someone cemented into her driveway.

Other early ideas included it being a “random gift” for her four-year anniversary of owning a home, or an expensive prank.

Her working theory was that “some tradies made a big stuff-up and just left it”.

While it was annoying and random, it was not blocking her driveway - just making it harder to turn her vehicle around.

Still, she said she hoped whoever put it there would come and take it out, and solve the mystery.

Cira Olivier is a social issues and breaking news reporter for NZME Bay of Plenty. She has been a journalist since 2019.