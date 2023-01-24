Mystery Orewa car death: Actions of woman part of police inquiry

Joseph Hart, 41, died after what police are calling a "vehicle incident" at Victor Eaves Park in Orewa, north Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The actions of a woman who was present when Auckland man Joseph Hart suffered fatal injuries in an early morning car incident in Orewa are forming part of the ongoing police inquiry into his death, the Herald understands.

Police have not made an arrest or laid charges in relation to the death of Hart, 41, and will only say their investigation is ongoing.

He suffered critical injuries in the car park off Victor Eaves Park in Orewa, north Auckland, in the early hours of Saturday, January 7.

Police have described the death as a “vehicle incident” in public statements. A police spokeswoman would not elaborate on the circumstances.

Hart died in hospital the day after the incident.

Investigating officers have obtained CCTV footage from surrounding areas, including the sports club in the park.

Hart was known for his love and knowledge of cars and bikes, along with a high degree of mechanical aptitude. He is survived by his mother, siblings and children.

The Herald approached family members of Hart, who politely declined to comment, saying they had been asked not to speak publicly by police who had said it could compromise their investigation.

It is understood a woman who was present in the car park is forming part of the police inquiry. It is believed Hart may have been working on a car prior to his death.

Angelique Payton, who said she had been a friend of Hart’s for 20 years, spoke to the Herald earlier about Hart’s popularity and kindness.

“He was loved by so many,” Payton said.

“The whole community is devastated and heartbroken.”

She said it had been a tragic loss of “such a bright, intelligent, kind man”.

