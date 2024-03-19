The coroner has ruled out holding an inquest into the death of Heather Foote.. Photo / Herald

A Coroner has ruled the death of a mother-of-four found at her Christchurch home was the result of an “accidental fall whilst intoxicated”.

An inquest will not be held into Heather Foote’s death as the Coroner is satisfied the cause and circumstances of the fatal incident have been determined by investigating police and a pathologist.

Foote, 56, died on July 28, 2021 - two days after she was found with critical injuries at her Port Hills Rd home in the Heathcote Valley area.

In September 2021 police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances and the death had been referred to Coroner Heather McKenzie.

Earlier this month she notified Foote’s family that an inquest would not be held.

Her decision was also sent to the Herald.

Coroner McKenzie said, after reviewing all of the information provided to her, she did not consider it “necessary nor desirable to open and conduct an inquiry” into Foote’s death.

She said Foote’s direct cause of death was acute subdural haemorrhage - a serious condition where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain - which was the result of a blunt force head injury from a “probable accidental fall whilst intoxicated”.

She said post-mortem results indicated Foote was a “chronic alcoholic”.

Her two daughters saw her before they left for school on July 27 and her son found her at about 11.20am.

She was face down on the kitchen floor and unresponsive.

Emergency services were called and Foote was rushed to Christchurch Hospital where she died two days later.

Police carried out an extensive investigation - including a report by a passer-by of “two people loudly arguing” at Foote’s house at about 11.04am.

Police at the home where Heather Foote was found critically injured last month. She died days later. Photo / George Heard

Coroner McKenzie said neither police nor the pathologist found any evidence of foul play.

“In the days before her death, Ms Foote had been generally unwell and vomiting, saying that she had the flu,” she said.

“A challenging aspect of Ms Foote’s life was that she was a heavy alcohol user.

“Ms Foote was known to fall or bang into things while intoxicated which reportedly caused her to bruise and have marks on her body.

“Ms Foote’s alcohol consumption had reportedly increased in the several years before her death and possibly after she lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Coroner McKenzie said Foote was a “very keen runner” but had not been going out as much in the lead-up to her death.

“She had also started isolating herself, though kept in regular contact with and supported her father,” she noted.

A forensic pathologist told the Coroner he believed Foote’s “lethal” head injury was “most likely the result of an accidental fall whilst intoxicated”.

Police carried out an extensive investigation after Foote died and found no evidence of foul play. Photo / FILE

She sought further explanation from him and he advised Foote had “multiple recent falls, known alcoholism, and a known haematological abnormality - most likely induced by her alcoholism - making her more likely than usual to bleed following trauma”.

“The evidence of multiple bruises of different ages indicated that Ms Foote had multiple head impacts over at least several days before her death and any one or a combination of these could have been responsible for Ms Foote’s gradually progressive fatal intra-cranial bleed,” the Coroner explained.

“Ms Foote’s fatal haemorrhage could have started earlier than approximately 8.30am when last seen by her daughter and could have been the culmination of slower bleeding reaching a critical mass.”

Coroner McKenzie said her decision not to hold an inquest was based on three factors.

“I have considered the expert opinion of [the] forensic pathologist, regarding the cause and likely manner of Ms Foote’s death. I accept [his] opinion and advice,” she said.

“[Police] extensively investigated Ms Foote’s death. They are satisfied on the evidence currently available that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“In my view, all matters requiring determination under the Coroners Act 2006 are adequately established on the available evidence so far as possible.

“There are no other circumstances or considerations that make an inquiry necessary or desirable.

“I extend my condolences to Ms Foote’s family for their loss.”

After Foote died her family published a public notice advising her funeral had already been held.

“Family and close friends would like to thank the community of Heathcote in particular, as well as the wider public for their humbling support, kindness and love freely shown towards Heather and her family,” they said.

“Those that spent the last hours by Heather’s side would like to thank the amazing medical teams at the hospital for their care of Heather and the compassion shown, both of which far exceeded their collective job descriptions.

“The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the police for their support and guidance for and to the family and close friends.”

A memorial notice published last year by Foote’s family stated:

“In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. very much missed by all your family.”

