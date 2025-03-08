She alleges he said in late 2024: “I don’t see why it would be a bad idea ... Mentally you’re doing really well, you’re on the right medication.”

Then in January, the woman said she got a text on her sex worker number from her counsellor, responding to an ad she had posted.

The counsellor's alleged response to her sex work advertisement.

It said: “Hi there just saw your ad and thought id flick u a text [sic].”

The woman shared a screenshot of the message with the Herald.

“I cried so hard, this is a man I fully trusted, I fully put everything into. I’ve been trying to heal so hard.”

Prior to starting with the counsellor last January, she told the Herald she had been waiting for an ACC sensitive claims counsellor for several months.

She said he was the first option she was provided.

When she initially started seeing the therapist, she said she had stopped sex work, but they frequently discussed her prior career in the industry.

On one occasion, she claims he asked her how much of her sex work did she “actually enjoy”.

When she said none of it, she alleges he told her “give me a percentage, though, did you enjoy like 10% or 15%”.

She also told the Herald the sessions were only 15 minutes long.

“I just talked fast, I just thought this must be what they’re normally like.”

She later learnt he had been funded for 60-minute sessions with her through ACC.

“My case manager was horrified.”

Following the text incident, the woman said she complained to ACC, the man’s employer and Dapaanz, an addictions practitioners workforce group.

Copies of her complaint were provided to the Herald.

ACC replied to her complaint with an email saying it was “up to each supplier (employer) to vet their counsellors”.

“I have requested a closure notice from [him],” an ACC worker said.

The woman said it was “sickening” that ACC does not “vet” counsellors.

“You’re sending these really vulnerable people into this thing that you haven’t even made sure is safe for them.”

ACC system commissioning and performance acting deputy chief executive Chris Ash told the Herald the agency requires counsellors who provide services to kiritaki (clients) to be registered with an appropriate professional body, “to ensure they meet professional and ethical standards, and to undertake a police check”.

“Any adverse findings are treated on a case-by-case basis,” Ash said.

“In this case, the counsellor’s historic[al] offending was disclosed and considered in conjunction with letters of support from his employer and supervisor. We are confident that all information was appropriately considered before the contract was confirmed.”

The agency confirmed it had been funding 60-minute therapy sessions for the woman and is working to find her a new counsellor.

Dapaanz executive director Sam White said the complaint was an employment matter.

“We’ve referred her back to the employer in the first instance.”

The employer would alert Dapaanz if any concerns were raised from their investigation, White said.

“It is his career and we just have to make sure that the allegations are accurate.

“From what I’ve seen, from the stuff the client sent through, it’s one of those he-said-she-said situations.”

When the Herald pointed to the screenshot evidence provided by the woman to back up her main claim, White said there were “a lot of things” that were troubling about the situation.

If some of the allegations were upheld, she would expect it to come through to Dapaanz.

White told the Herald Dapaanz investigated fewer than 10 complaints a year.

The man’s employer said it was investigating the complaint.

“As it is important the investigation process is fair, thorough and respectful of privacy, [the employer] will not comment further at this time.

“If any kiritaki who has made a complaint is unhappy with the process or any conclusion reached, [the employer] will support them to take their complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner for further investigation.”

The counsellor was approached for comment but did not respond.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.

