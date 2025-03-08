The woman reported the alleged incident – which the therapist denies – to ACC, the counsellor’s employer and his professional body for investigation.
She allegedly found out he had a history of violent offending after beginning counselling with him.
A sexual abuse survivor says her ACC-funded counsellor responded to an advertisement she made, offering sex work services.
The woman also alleges she was not told of the Southland man’s history of violent offending before beginning therapy with him.
ACC, the therapist’s employer and his professional body confirmed the woman filed a complaint. His employer said an investigation is under way, but he denies the allegations.
The woman said that about a year into the ACC counselling, she began struggling financially and discussed the option of returning to sex work with her therapist as she had concerns for her mental health.
ACC system commissioning and performance acting deputy chief executive Chris Ash told the Herald the agency requires counsellors who provide services to kiritaki (clients) to be registered with an appropriate professional body, “to ensure they meet professional and ethical standards, and to undertake a police check”.
“Any adverse findings are treated on a case-by-case basis,” Ash said.
“In this case, the counsellor’s historic[al] offending was disclosed and considered in conjunction with letters of support from his employer and supervisor. We are confident that all information was appropriately considered before the contract was confirmed.”
The agency confirmed it had been funding 60-minute therapy sessions for the woman and is working to find her a new counsellor.
Dapaanz executive director Sam White said the complaint was an employment matter.
“We’ve referred her back to the employer in the first instance.”
The man’s employer said it was investigating the complaint.
“As it is important the investigation process is fair, thorough and respectful of privacy, [the employer] will not comment further at this time.
“If any kiritaki who has made a complaint is unhappy with the process or any conclusion reached, [the employer] will support them to take their complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner for further investigation.”
The counsellor was approached for comment but did not respond.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
