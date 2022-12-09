Slash and Axl Rose on stage in 2017. Photo / Steven McNicholl

It’s a mega-weekend for concertgoers in Auckland and fans for three major events will descend on the city centre on the same night.

With Guns N’ Roses at Eden Park, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain and musician Jack Johnson at Western Springs, more than 300,000 fans will be moving around the city tomorrow.

Throw in miserable weather, some road closures, a few community Santa Parades, Christmas shopping traffic, and motorists will need a little patience.

Here’s what you need to know.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park - Auckland Domain

This event has been cancelled by the Covid Grinch for the past two years so this one is expected to be a big one.

Previous shows have drawn crowds of around 250,000.

Performances include chart toppers such as L.A.B, Vince Harder and Kaylee Bell.

The family event will be hosted by singer and comedian Jackie Clarke and this year is expected to be well attended.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is finally back after two years of Covid cancellations. Photo / Supplied

There will be road closures in the immediate area from 6am and surrounding streets from 4pm, so be prepared.

There is no special public transport to the event but fares on ferries, buses, and trains will be half-price. Kids travel free at the weekend.

Grafton and Newmarket train stations are expected to be busy and there are train disruptions expected, so plan your trip using AT journey planner and allow for extra time.

There will be a variety of food trucks at the event or you can pack a picnic - just leave the bubbles behind. The event is alcohol-free and there is a liquor ban in place at the event and on surrounding streets.

The entertainment starts at 7.30pm and ends around 10pm with an impressive fireworks display.

Remember to take a gold coin or two to donate to Youthline.

If getting there is all too much do not fear. Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be recorded and played on Three at 7pm on Saturday December 17.

If extreme weather prevents Coca‑Cola Christmas in the Park from proceeding, it will be postponed until Sunday December 11.

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is expected to put on quite the show. Photo / Grant Down

Guns N’ Roses - Eden Park

Eden Park stadium has seen a fair bit of action in recent weeks with the Rugby World Cup and the sold-out Billy Joel concert, so public transport should be like running a well-oiled machine.

Ferries, buses and trains to the event are free with your concert ticket but there are no special buses - just the scheduled timetable.

Gates for the event open at 4.30pm with The Chats and three-piece Te Reo metal band Alien Weaponry playing before Axl Rose, Slash, and the band take to the stage. The main event is expected to kick off around 9.30 pm.

A 100-strong crew has been setting up for the event for the past five days with more than ten tonnes of audio equipment, 250 lighting fixtures, and 500sq m worth of video screens designed to impress.

The show will be minus the traditional microphone toss at the end after a woman was injured at an Australian show, but there is sure to be plenty of other excitement.

Streets around Eden Park will be restricted to residents only and the streets immediately surrounding the stadium will be closed.

It would be wise to pack a jacket as bad weather is likely, meaning GN’R fans will be singing to November Rain in December.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner is excited to have the band that defines “rock royalty” play at Eden Park.

“This concert will be a true celebration of a new post-Covid-19 era, providing much-needed entertainment and escapism for music fans.”

Tickets are still available for the show through Ticketek.

Jack Johnson is returning to New Zealand for the first time in five years and will play at Western Springs. Photo / Supplied

Jack Johnson - Western Springs

If head-banging to Guns N’ Roses isn’t your thing, there is always the more relaxed sounds of American singer Jack Johnson.

He’s joined by popular NZ band The Black Seeds and will play on The Outer Fields - the chilled-out hill and tree-lined area of Western Springs. The show is part of Johnson’s Meet the Moonlight Tour.

There will be food trucks at the event or you can pack home-prepared food, fruit, and baking.

Gates open at 5pm. The Black Seeds play at 7.15pm and Jack Johnson at 8.30pm.

It’s an easy walk to Western Springs from Ponsonby, Grey Lynn, and K Road, so if you are close enough it’s a good option as trains and buses will be busy.

Tickets to the show are still available from Ticketmaster.

Weather

You know you are in Auckland when the weather icon shows sunshine, a cloud, rain and lightning.

If you are heading out, pack the concert-friendly poncho or your best waterproof jacket as it is going to be wet at some stage.

The forecast for Auckland on Saturday is mostly cloudy, with the chance of showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm in the afternoon. It will be fairly breezy, with northerly winds and a high of 22C.



