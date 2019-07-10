Murupara ATM theft accused faces raft of charges

A stolen log loader was used to rip an ATM from the front wall of the local branch of the New Zealand Credit Union in the early hours of Monday June 3. Photo / File

The man accused of stealing Murupara's sole ATM appeared in court today facing nine charges.

Keelin Kotene Ruru, 27, appeared in the Whakatane District Court charged with four counts of burglary, receiving stolen property and intentional damage in relation to the robbery of the Murupara Credit Union's ATM on June 3.

He is also charged with escaping custody, two charges of assault with intent to injure and threatening to kill.

Police allege Ruru, from Kawerau, used a stolen log loader to rip the ATM from the front of the bank sometime in the early morning.

The ATM was later found by police abandoned and unopened eight kilometres down the road.