She was sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch in June.

Justice Cameron Mander handed down a finite sentence of 18 years. He did not impose a life sentence nor did he order her to serve a minimum term of imprisonment before she could seek parole.

Today marks three years since the girls were killed.

A note from Dickason was published on a Facebook group established for people who support the killer.

“My wonderful little girls. It has been three years since I last held you tight and read you stories, tickled your tummies and kissed you all over,” said the message, republished by Stuff.

“I miss you every single day.

“Love Mommy.”

Dickason also supplied a series of photographs of her family in happier times. The photographs have never been published before.

Dickason will appeal her convictions. The Court of Appeal confirmed it had received notice from Dickason’s lawyers but no date has been set for any hearing.

Lead defence lawyer Kerryn Beaton KC said she could not comment on the case.

At sentencing Mander explained his decision not to impose a life sentence on the triple killer.

He said that imposing such a sentence would be manifestly unjust - and that it was clear to him her mental illness was a causative factor in the deaths of the little girls.

An offender with a finite sentence and no minimum term becomes eligible for parole after serving one-third of their time.

Dickason’s official parole eligibility date has been recorded as September 19, 2027.

A deportation order could be granted, meaning she would be released on parole and then leave the country on the earliest possible flight back to South Africa.

Immigration New Zealand’s general manager of compliance Stephanie Greathead explained what would happen from the agency’s end regarding the convicted murderer.

“The case of Lauren Dickason has been deeply traumatic for everyone involved and we empathise with those who have been adversely affected,” she said.

“INZ has not undertaken any deportation activity against Ms Dickason as we were awaiting the outcome of her sentencing. Now that has taken place, we will assess the most appropriate course of action regarding her immigration status however, her current detainment under the Mental Health Act means that there are additional factors to consider.

“We will work with the relevant agencies to clarify the implications of her detainment on potential deportation, but at this time, we cannot provide a specific timeframe for resolution.”

The Dickason case is also before the Coroner, who will look at all of the relevant information about the murders and decide whether a full inquest should be held.



