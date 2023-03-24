Murderer denied parole, seeking deportation to the UK

Murderer Paul Bailey was recently found with a vape, tobacco and "a sharpened object" in prison. Photo / ODT

Murderer Paul Bailey was recently found with a vape, tobacco and "a sharpened object" in prison. Photo / ODT

An Owaka murderer and rapist — still a high risk of reoffending after more than 30 years behind bars — is seeking to be deported to the UK.

Paul David Bailey was jailed for life in 1992 for killing and violating 15-year-old Kylie Smith.

He was armed with a .22 calibre rifle when he approached the victim, who was riding a horse.

He forced her into his car then drove into an area of bush, where the crimes took place.

A month before the murder, Bailey was charged with an attempted rape in Ettrick, and was on bail at the time of Kylie’s death.

In 2005, the killer was convicted of further rapes of a young girl which had occurred in 1989 and 1990.

He was due to front the Parole Board last month but waived his appearance.

Kylie Smith. Photo / Otago Daily Times

However, he indicated he would be pursuing deportation to the UK rather than a release in New Zealand.

A psychologist assessed Bailey as remaining at high risk of sexual and violent offending if released and parole was duly declined.

Kylie’s family added to the clinician’s assessment, voicing their strong opposition to the killer being freed.

They described him as “manipulative and dangerous”.

“His offending has had a huge impact on all of their lives and on the lives of their friends and family,” panel convener Kathryn Snook said.

“They never want him to be released to live in the South Island. They have not seen any commitment to change from him.”

Despite Bailey being a minimum-security prisoner, the board heard his behaviour had repeatedly raised concerns recently.

In June last year he tested positive for drugs, then on consecutive days in January he was found with a vape, tobacco and “a sharpened object”.

Dawn Smith at the graves of her daughter Kylie and husband Bevan at the Owaka Cemetery. Photo / ODT

“Mr Bailey’s ongoing rule-breaking behaviour is of concern,” Snook said.

His permission to work outside the prison wire was now on hold.

“It is clear that there is still a long pathway ahead for Mr Bailey ... In addition, this board continues to have concerns that Mr Bailey has not yet addressed his violence,” she said.

“Mr Bailey is continuing to display unstable behaviour and has no release proposal.”

Kylie’s mother, Dawn Smith, previously told the Otago Daily Times about her battle to keep her daughter’s murderer locked up.

“It does drain us and it’s become a big part of our lives, and he just sits doing what he wants with not a care in the world, and yet we go through hell,” she said

“We’ve had him in our lives for 30 years. Is that what it’s going to be like until I die?”

Bailey will see the Parole Board again in January 2025.



