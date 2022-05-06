Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Mum you are so speshil to me': Mother's Day cards that melt my heart

7 minutes to read
Jane Phare and her son, now aged 16. Photo / Jeff Brass

Jane Phare and her son, now aged 16. Photo / Jeff Brass

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

At an age-and-stage when friends and siblings are sharing endless photos of their grandchildren, Jane Phare is drawing on reserves to raise a teenage son.

I love Mother's Day. I don't expect a present tomorrow

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.