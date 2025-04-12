“I was hoping for an inquiry into the team Sean had and their response to not being in touch, not ringing back, not helping. There was none of that.
“I was quite shocked when it first came through. I read it and my first thought was, this is just another sweep over.”
Last month, the Herald contacted Te Whatu Ora seeking information about any contact Kessels had with mental health staff on the day he died - including text messages, calls and emails - and what response was given to him.
Information on action taken after Kessels’ death - investigations, reviews or reports - was also requested.
The next day, Logan was contacted by the clinical head of the Counties Manukau mental healthcare team, Simon Judkins.
It was the first she had heard from any Te Whatu Ora representatives since the week her son died.
“The apology means nothing to me, too little too late and only because (the Herald) got in touch.”
After multiple requests, they emailed her the finding.
“I combed over the file, including email correspondences and associated documentation over HCC and clinical portal. I can see that due diligence has been completed,” said the report writer.
“I cannot see any conspicuous oversights; the follow-up actions were appropriate to the clinical needs of Sean, corroborated by documentation. Interaction with both the family and Sean was conducted appropriately.”
The report also stated that there were “no early warning signs” before Kessels died.
The report made no mention of any calls for help from Kessels or his mother in the days leading up to his death.
The Herald pushed Te Whatu Ora further on any calls received.
“Through the learning review we are looking to investigate the issue of communications further and have reached out to the family, including Sean’s mother, to do this directly,” Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau clinical director Dr Ian Soosay said.
He would not answer specific questions about Kessels’ case.
“While the learning review is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” he said.
“We acknowledge that we could have done more to engage with Sean’s family, and we are deeply sorry that this has caused additional distress.
“We hope the process going forward will help the family better understand what happened and improve services in the future.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sean’s family for their loss. We recognise that Sean’s death has had, and continues to have, a profound and long-lasting impact for all those who loved him.”
Logan said the review contained incorrect information.
“This is absolute rubbish. Every appointment that was made by us was because Sean was having delusional thoughts. I rang for every single appointment he had and I attended them so know exactly what Sean said,” she said.
“What were the wraparound services? There were none. This is absolute bullshit and lies … the review is disgustingly false and inaccurate.
“The report is so contradictory. It says he has thoughts of hurting himself and others - but then says he posed no risk?
“It definitely hasn’t helped my feeling of how Sean meant nothing to them, to get these details wrong is just another piece of trauma for me to deal with.”
Logan is reluctant to engage further with Te Whatu Ora.
She is considering her next steps, including a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner.
“I’ve tried to focus on what I’m doing now, rather than what I can do to change things. I thought that the coroner would have done a better job, and she hasn’t so now I’ve got to make the decision - am I going to fight?” she said.
Logan said she would continue to speak about her son’s death in the hope she could raise awareness and help other families.
“I still go every week and see him at the cemetery, and I still cry every single day - but I’m more private now.
“I just act as normal as I can for those around me … but I’m still traumatised. I’m traumatised from seeing him in a body bag, traumatised about what he did, traumatised from reading about that night in the coroner’s report.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist specialising in crime and justice issues. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz