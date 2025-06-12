Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Mum-of-six Pamela Rasmussen dies in Auckland City Hospital four days after tonsillitis diagnosis

By & Jamie Lyth
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Widower Losi Rasmussen with his six children Joshua, Pamela, Losiana, Serafina, Esther and Heather. Photo / Michael Craig.

  • Pamela Rasmussen, 40, died in Auckland Hospital’s Emergency Department last month.
  • She had tried three times to get admitted to various hospitals.
  • Her bereft family is seeking answers, questioning the care she received.
  • Police attended the sudden death and the case has been referred to the coroner.

The whānau of a mum of six who died suddenly in Auckland Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) last month wants to know how doctors got it so wrong.

Pamela Rasmussen, 40, (Ngāti Maniapoto) died in Auckland Hospital on May 13, 2025, four days after she had been diagnosed with tonsillitis at

