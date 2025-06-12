Widower Losi Rasmussen with his six children Joshua, Pamela, Losiana, Serafina, Esther and Heather. Photo / Michael Craig.
Pamela Rasmussen, 40, died in Auckland Hospital’s Emergency Department last month.
She had tried three times to get admitted to various hospitals.
Her bereft family is seeking answers, questioning the care she received.
Police attended the sudden death and the case has been referred to the coroner.
The whānau of a mum of six who died suddenly in Auckland Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) last month wants to know how doctors got it so wrong.
Pamela Rasmussen, 40, (Ngāti Maniapoto) died in Auckland Hospital on May 13, 2025, four days after she had been diagnosed with tonsillitis atWaitakere Hospital, and following several visits to hospital EDs.
Health New Zealand (HNZ) said it could not comment on her death, as it was being investigated by the coroner, and would not say whether it would also conduct its own investigation.
Pamela’s symptoms began with a sore throat on May 9 and a visit to Waitakere ED complaining of breathlessness. She was admitted overnight, but by May 13 she was dead - from organ failure, according to whānau.
“They discharged her from Waitakere Hospital on May 10, saying it was tonsillitis, because [her tonsils] were inflamed,” Pamela’s younger sister Tamari Mose told the Herald.
On May 11, Mother’s Day, Pamela - who was still in pain - spent the morning with her children then returned to Waitākere Hospital.
She was then transferred to Auckland City Hospital for a throat endoscopy and doctors discharged her with medication on Monday afternoon, May 12.
On May 13, Pamela called an ambulance to rush her back to Auckland Hospital. She was not seen for two hours and sat in the emergency waiting room, her husband told the Herald.
“Us older kids and dad are trying to be mum for my younger siblings.
“But they wake up in the night crying, wanting to know when mum is coming home.”
Pamela’s sister Tamari Mose said hospital staff told the whānau Pamela didn’t die from tonsillitis.
“It’s like they did minimal tests to get her out and didn’t look into it any further. Why wasn’t she chest X-rayed when she was brought back in on May 13? We have to wait for the coroner’s report for cause of death.”
Mose said the family also insisted police be called, as they attend all sudden and or unexpected deaths.
“The police turned up but only because we queried about a sudden death. They were not going to offer – we had to ask for that,“ Mose said.
