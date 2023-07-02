Royal Perth Hospital.

A mother has made a heartbreaking trip to Perth to collect her son’s body after he died in a crash just after midnight on Saturday.

The woman’s 19-year-old son died when a silver Honda Accord he was driving veered off Scarborough Beach Road in Perth and slammed into a tree, the Daily Mail reported.

He suffered critical injuries and later died in hospital, while another passenger, also 19, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital with serious leg injuries.

The names of both victims have not been released by police.

According to a 9News report, the impact of the crash was so violent that the motor was forced through the engine bay and into the passenger compartment. The teens in the car had to be cut free by emergency crews.

Western Australia Police Inspector Vic Hussey said the accident scene was “very, very confronting”.

“The vehicle’s in a really, really bad state, and it was pretty hard for us to work out what sort of car it was when we arrived,” he said.

“About 12.05am [on Saturday, July 1], a silver Honda Accord sedan was travelling west along Scarborough Beach Road when near Abbett Road, the sedan left the road and struck a tree,” police said in a statement.

“The 19-year-old male driver sustained critical injuries and was conveyed by ambulance to hospital, where he later died.

“The male passenger, also 19, sustained serious leg injuries and was also conveyed to hospital.”

A female passerby comforted the injured passenger as he was being treated by paramedics on the grass beside the wreck.

A witness told 9News there was no sound of screeching tires or braking before the impact and said the car went ‘airborne’ after mounting the kerb, then it struck the tree.

WA police are seeking information, including any dashcam or mobile phone videos from the public, as they investigate the crash.