A woman who was nabbed for speeding down State Highway 1 near Dunedin told police she was busy telling off her kids.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said about 10.30am on Sunday, police stopped a 33-year-old woman driving on SH1 north of Dunedin who was driving at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone.

“When stopped, she told police she was busy telling the kids off in the back seat,” ond said.

The woman had her licence suspended for 28 days and was served with an infringement notice.

This was one of several driving incidents in the Dunedin area police had to deal with over the weekend.

On 3.30am on Sunday, police stopped a 17-year-old male in Great King St in St Clair after he blew 698 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The male has since been referred to Youth Aid.

An 18-year-old female was stopped after going through a red light on King Edward St in South Dunedin about 12.50am on Sunday.

She was breath-tested and blew 693mcg, and told police she had been the sober driver, had dropped off her passengers and was heading home.

About 2.20am on Saturday, police stopped a swerving vehicle on Stuart St in Dunedin.

The 42-year-old man admitted he had drunk “two pints of beer” and was breath-tested, Bond said.

The man blew 1042mcg, more than four times the legal breath-alcohol limit of 250mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he will appear in court.