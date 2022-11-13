The Government considering paid placements for nursing students, why a second Harbour Bridge could be better than a tunnel & major midterm Republican upset in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A group of teen burglars broke into four shops at an Auckland shopping complex on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill overnight.

Targeted retailers included popular eateries Subway, Spice Traders, Burger Fuel and Kebab Sensation.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a report of burglaries at a group of neighbouring addresses on Stoddard Rd, Wesley, which were reported to police around 4.08am on Monday.

“Upon arrival, it was determined four commercial addresses had been broken into.

“At this stage, our inquiries into the incidents remain ongoing.”

The front door of the Subway store has been smashed after it was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Mudassar Maqbool

The subway owner told the Herald there had been four break-ins at the complex and the “little teens” were only in his shop for 15 seconds.

“They may have had a crowbar to open the door but they were unsuccessful because they threw things at the door, kicking it to break the glass and enter.”

He said the thieves must have come looking for cash but were unable to find any.

“We are just focusing on setting up the business again at the moment.”

Kebabs Sensation's door was smashed to break in by late-night robbers yesterday. Photo / Mudassar Maqbool

Puketāpapa Local Board chairwoman Ella Kumar said it was frustrating to hear about such incidents happening in the community.

“The Puketāpapa local businesses like all other areas businesses are frustrated and concerned about the young age of offenders continuing to commit such crimes.

“Local businesses support the local community. The offenders are really hurting everyone with these actions.

“Local businesses employ local community and this uncertainty will make it hard for them to stay here.”

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







