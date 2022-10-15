Multiple properties damaged, one 'total loss' in blaze near Christchurch

Four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaiapoi attended and departed by 7.09am. File photo / Bevan Conley

Four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaiapoi attended and departed by 7.09am. File photo / Bevan Conley

A fire at The Pines Beach in Waimakariri damaged multiple properties and burnt one house to the ground.

Fire and Emergency Group Manager Dave Berry said firefighters first responded to the incident at 8.51pm on Saturday night at Dunns Ave.

"The fire damaged multiple buildings across three properties, and there was a total loss of one property," Berry said.

"Significant damage was done to the second property. However the other surrounding buildings that were exposed to the fire were saved."

A total of 11 fire trucks attended the scene.

Berry said strong winds overnight hampered firefighting efforts.

Then at 5.30am today, firefighters were called back to the property as the fire had flared up and became "well involved".

"Four fire trucks from Woodend and Kaiapoi attended and departed by 7.09am," Berry said.

Residents the houses were able to escape without injuries.

An investigation team is onsite to determine the cause of the fire.

Berry said the blaze was a timely reminder for residents to have an escape plan and to practise it.

"We also recommend photoelectric smoke alarms in all sleeping and living areas to provide early detection of fire," he said.