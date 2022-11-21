Emergency services at the scene of a head-on crash near the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland overnight.

Seven people have been injured - six seriously - in what is thought to have been a wrong-way crash near Auckalnd’s Waterview Tunnel late last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash on the citybound link towards the tunnel shortly before 11.30pm.

St John said they responded to a traffic incident at 11.18pm and treated seven people. Six people suffered serious injuries and one person had moderate injuries.

Those people have all been taken to “various destinations,” St John said.

A witness said multiple people were trapped after two vehicles crashed head-on.

It is understood one of the vehicles had been coming from the tunnel at the time of the crash.

“The collision was between a...van and ute, with firefighters using cutting tools,” he said.

There were at least five ambulances at the scene; as well as a critical care unit and four fire trucks. Police had also responded.

Police have been approached for more information.