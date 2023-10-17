Multiple Ōpōtiki gang-related shootings sparks police investigation

Police are investigating multiple gang-related shootings in Ōpōtiki

Police are looking into several gun incidents involving gangs in Ōpōtiki that started on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the police said that on Sunday night in the Bay of Plenty town, a car was shot at and stolen.

An armed man had visited a residential address earlier that evening and made “threatening comments” to the residents.

A 29-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired at another house on Monday morning. He is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Wednesday facing firearms charges.

Two different homes were the targets of more gunfire on Tuesday morning.

Senior Sergeant Richard Miller stated that no one had been hurt in any of the incidents and they all involved “gang members targeting each other”.

“Those responsible for these incidents should be on notice that we have absolutely no tolerance for this kind of behaviour in our community,” Miller said.

“This offending is mindless and incredibly dangerous - and it is a miracle nobody has been seriously injured or killed.”







