Multiple fatalities after van and truck crash near Ashburton River flood zone

Serious crash near Ashburton River.

There are multiple fatalities after a truck and van crashed near the Ashburton River flood zone this morning.

Police were alerted to reports of a serious multi-vehicle accident at Cochranes Rd outside Ashburton at 9.30am.

Police have now confirmed "multiple fatalities". Several people have also been injured.

It's understood three people have died.

Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin is expected to speak to media at 11.30am.

A spokesman for St John said one person was being rushed to Ashburton Hospital in a critical condition.

Two more patients are also being taken to hospital in serious conditions.

Diversions are in place.

The area was badly affected in the Canterbury flooding earlier in the week.

It comes after a motorcyclist died after a crash at a busy Christchurch intersection this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Riccarton Rd and Hansons Ln just before 7am.

A car was also involved in the crash.

A police investigation is under way - with the Serious Crash Unit examining the scene.

Diversions are in place, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Eight people died over the Easter holiday weekend. The official holiday period starts at 4pm today.