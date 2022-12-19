Four cars collide, injuring one and causing delays on Christchurch motorway

The incident occurred shortly before 7am. Photo / NZTA

A multi-car collision has caused traffic delays headed out of Christchurch on a rainy Tuesday morning.

One person has been injured as a result, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 7am. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the crash occurred on the city’s southern motorway.

“Barrington St onramp motorists are advised to take some extra care with merging traffic and to expect some delays,” a statement on NZTA’s Twitter account said.

NZ Fire and Emergency’s Alex Norris said three fire engines attended the incident.

The appliances came from Wigram, Christchurch central and Spreydon, to give the service the best chance of accessing the motorway from both sides.

Norris said the service assisted with traffic control. Up to four cars were involved in the crash.

FINAL UPDATE: 7:40AM



The earlier crash has been CLEARED from the road and all lanes have been restored. ^JP https://t.co/PgBoIe4E5O — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) December 19, 2022

Several cars could be seen pulled over to the side of the motorway around 6.30am, with one car receiving serious damage to its front.

MORE TO COME.