Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes, injures four on Auckland's Northwestern motorway

An Auckland motorway lane is blocked following a multi-car crash. Photo / NZTA

Four people are injured after a truck and three cars crashed on Auckland's Northwestern motorway.

The crash has blocked two righthand city-bound lanes and a bus lane near the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.

Motorists were urged to pass with care and expect delays as police cleared the road.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - UPDATE 5:10PM

The crash continues to block the right southbound lane near Lincoln Rd off-ramp. Emergency services are working to CLEAR the crash as quickly as possible with delays now back to #SH18 Trig Rd off-ramp. More: https://t.co/fJq6fbalWi. ^MF pic.twitter.com/rR7qCt8zx4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 1, 2021

A police spokesperson said the crash was near Massey, under the Huruhuru Rd overbridge. It was reported around 4.45pm.

Two St John ambulances treated four people.

One is in a serious condition and the other three had minor injuries.