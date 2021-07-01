Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes, injures four on Auckland's Northwestern motorway

Four people are injured after a truck and three cars crashed on Auckland's Northwestern motorway.
The crash has blocked two righthand city-bound lanes and a bus lane near the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.
Motorists were urged to pass with care and expect delays as police cleared the road.
A police spokesperson said the crash was near Massey, under the Huruhuru Rd overbridge. It was reported around 4.45pm.
Two St John ambulances treated four people.
One is in a serious condition and the other three had minor injuries.