New ZealandUpdated

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes, injures four on Auckland's Northwestern motorway

An Auckland motorway lane is blocked following a multi-car crash. Photo / NZTA

NZ Herald

Four people are injured after a truck and three cars crashed on Auckland's Northwestern motorway.

The crash has blocked two righthand city-bound lanes and a bus lane near the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.

Motorists were urged to pass with care and expect delays as police cleared the road.

A police spokesperson said the crash was near Massey, under the Huruhuru Rd overbridge. It was reported around 4.45pm.

Two St John ambulances treated four people.

One is in a serious condition and the other three had minor injuries.

