Multi-million-dollar slice of South Island paradise up for sale

A stunning strip of coastal South Island land filled with forests, beaches and spectacular limestone cliffs is up for sale for $22.5 million.
The eventual buyer will take-over 330 hectares of west cost peninsula land close to Golden Bay along with a working farm and luxury lodge charging guests thousands of dollars per night.
Guests at Westhaven Retreat can hike through the South Island's second largest forest of native Nikau palms to secluded beaches, take farm tours, go mountain biking and horse riding or simply enjoy coastal views from a heated indoor pool.
Owners Monika and Bruno Stompe said the property's beauty always swept guests off their feet.
It was the same for them just over 28 years ago when - while living in Australia - a friend recommended they check the place out.
And despite a career in steel, Bruno now eschewed the metal in favour of his love for wood and natural materials.
By 2012, the family had built the current 2732sq m lodge with eight guest suites and rooms, a 24-metre indoor heated swimming pool, sauna, yoga studio, library, reception, dining and lounge as well as a 102sq m two-bedroom cottage.
Featuring Brazilian teak and Tasmanian oak, it was also built to withstand earthquakes, has a sprinkler system and firefighting equipment, central heating, 4G rural broadband and "high tech rainwater catchment".
There's even a Tesla charging station.
Guests pay between $1180 and $1450 to stay, while more expensive packages include a wide range of tours such as helicopter trips.
Bruno said the rainwater catchment system was much needed because, perhaps surprisingly to some, the northwestern tip of the South Island was one of New Zealand's sunniest spots.