A cloudy period is expected for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Temperatures are set to remain in the teens leading into next week, but nights will start to get muggy with patches of cloud and small showers lingering across Hawke’s Bay.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weekend would bring “a passing shower or two” and pointed out that conditions would probably remain cloudy.

“We’re not expecting any significant showers or rain, especially after [Friday].

“Going into Sunday things actually clear up quite nicely, with some cloudy conditions still lingering, but most of the showers should be gone by then.”

Napier and Hastings temperatures would remain “pretty steady” over the next couple of days, staying in the high teens and possibly reaching 20C by Tuesday.

From Tuesday morning, nights are expected to get a bit more humid due to an air mass that will make its way over the country, Makgabutlane said.

“Wind shouldn’t be a problem,” she said.

Rain may possibly hit again on Wednesday coming from the north, and while Makgabutlane didn’t consider it a concern, she advised people to monitor MetService for regular updates and changes.

Last week, punters at the Rod Stewart concert in Napier dodged a weather bullet, with expected heavy rain passing over most of the region besides Wairoa.