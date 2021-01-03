'Muddlemarch': Despair in small Otago town after second major flood in two years

Snow Ave, Middlemarch, with the Tap & Dough Bistro at left, looked more like a river on Saturday evening. Photo / Richard Emerson / ODT

A second major Middlemarch flood in two years has residents calling for urgent action.

"There's got to be a solution," Norma Emerson, owner of Middlemarch's Tap & Dough Bistro, said yesterday.

The situation was "totally unacceptable," she said.

Her husband, Emerson's Brewery founder Richard Emerson, said yesterday that Middlemarch could be renamed "Muddlemarch" after all the muck left by Saturday evening's floodwaters.

Mud surrounds the Tap & Dough Bistro yesterday after floodwaters receded. Photo / ODT

Norma Emerson, who runs the bistro with her husband, said the eatery was insured, but this flooding, after a deluge in November 2018, had disrupted business in the peak summer season.

A burst of heavy rain and hail from about 2.30pm yesterday reflooded several of the buildings that had already been partially cleaned.

Strath Taieri Community Board chairman Barry Williams said it was "hugely disappointing" two major flood events had happened within about two years, and more action was needed.

"I feel very disappointed and let down," he said yesterday.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said power to Middlemarch— initially cut by a lightning strike at 2.30pm—was restored at about 5pm, and it was safe for residents to resume flushing their toilets.

Middlemarch residents were advised not to drink water from bores unless treated with a filter, and a water tanker was at the Strath Taieri Community Hall for anyone wanting clean drinking water, the spokesman said.

Footage of the flooding in the South Island. Video / Otago Weather Updates / Allison Whitney

Norma Emerson said the former Dunedin City Council-owned train no longer came to Middlemarch, and the adverse effects of flooding added to that earlier loss of tourism business.

Observers said the water level in Snow Avenue had risen much more quickly on Saturday evening than when the bistro was flooded in November 2018.

Heath Frew, a Middlemarch contract worker, yesterday helped clean up a friend's previously flooded house in Bank Avenue.

Middlemarch resident Heath Frew spent yesterday helping dry out the contents of a friend's flooded house. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

The DCC and Otago Regional Council might have already made some steps, but more action was clearly needed to avoid further flooding, given that the Bank Ave house had already been affected by the 2018 flooding, he said.

Water flowed into Bank Ave via a side street from the Middlemarch main street, State Highway 87, but improved drainage was needed, because the water had "nowhere to go".

Shebikeshebikes bike rental firm co-owner Steve Goodlass, of Omakau, said it was "devastating" that the firm's Snow Ave Middlemarch depot was twice flooded at the weekend in the summer high season.

He was also "really concerned" that not enough flood control support was being provided for the township.