A cyclist and others who knew the victim paid respects at the crash site this morning. Photo / NZME

Loved ones and fellow cyclists are stopping to pay their respects and leave floral tributes at the corner where an Auckland cyclist was critically injured and later died.

The person died after a crash on Marua Rd in Mt Wellington just before 8am yesterday.

Staff at a nearby lunch bar said they heard a loud sound of "metal clashing together" and saw a woman lying motionless on the road - the wheels of her bike thrown to the curbside and debris strewn everywhere.

Nearby walkers and drivers reportedly rushed to her aid, and within minutes emergency services arrived.

Witnesses told the Herald police examined a white van that had broken glass and damage to the driver's side of the vehicle, and a person in the van spoke with officers.

The vehicle was reportedly towed away from the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene on Marua Rd in Mt Wellington yesterday morning. Photo / Michael Craig

An employee at the lunch bar, whom the Herald has agreed not to name, said St John staff treated the woman for up to 40 minutes before she was taken in an ambulance to hospital.

They fear the cyclist was one of their regular customers, because she always wore a pink helmet and would stop in every morning for a hot chocolate - a routine they said she has kept for at least six years.

"I didn't see her today," the staffer said.

"I was hoping my guess was wrong."

The worker told the Herald the customer would normally arrive between 7.50am and 8.15am, always with a smile on her face. It's understood the woman lived and worked in the area, and would either cycle or drive each day.

"I would feel really bad if it was her."

Yesterday's crash was reported at 7.54am.

Other nearby workers said drivers travel "too fast" around the "tricky" corner where the crash occurred, and often travel into the flush median.

They said the crash was "very distressing".

Flowers, including roses and lilies have been laid at the corner of the crash site next to a black bicycle helmet with the words "Tama with family" written on the top.

Staff at nearby lunch bar fear the cyclist was a regular customer of theirs. Photo / NZME

This morning a cyclist stopped to pay his respects. He works on Marua Rd and said it's a dangerous road for a cyclist.

"Every day we risk our lives," he said.

Others who knew the victim left flowers this morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene for around four hours yesterday before Marua Rd reopened.



