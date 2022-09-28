Mt Victoria tunnel reopens after four-car crash

Traffic at the tunnel. Photo / NZTA

Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel has reopened after a four-car crash earlier this morning.

The tunnel was closed both ways, and police warned of significant delays, but the bike and walking path remained open.

No one was injured in the crash and the vehicles have now been towed but the traffic delays are expected to continue.

FINAL UPDATE 9:25 AM

The earlier crash has now been cleared and all lanes are open, motorists should expect some delays until queued traffic fully clears. ^JP https://t.co/KnsUQCOdA6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 28, 2022

It's a rough morning for travel in Wellington, as all sailings on the Aratere ferry have also been cancelled due to lengthy repairs.

A statement on the Interislander website this morning advised passengers of the change in plans, saying they could rebook - or alternatively, receive a full refund.