Mt Ruapehu: Fine weather for the start of the winter season

It has been a fine start to the winter season at Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

It has been a fine start to the winter season at Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Supplied

Crisp, clear weather welcomed visitors to Mt Ruapehu at the weekend for the official opening of Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields.

Almost 5000 people visited during the weekend, enjoying sightseeing on the Sky Waka and welcoming the return this year of the Double Happy chairlift in Happy Valley at Whakapapa, and the Alpine Meadow beginner's area at Tūroa.

The opening of these ski and snowboard areas adds to the beginner's ski area at Happy Valley, which opened two weeks ago.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Jono Dean said: "It was tremendous to see the families with kids out and about over the long weekend and enjoying some beautiful conditions on the maunga, from first-timers, regular skiers, through to sightseers, there was something for everyone.

The chair lifts at Mt Ruapehu were busy at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

"There's a likelihood of more snow Tuesday night followed by more good snow-making conditions for the remainder of this week, which will hopefully set us up to open more terrain in time for the school holidays - this will be the lower mountain chairlifts first.

"Looking further ahead, there is snow forecast for the first Monday and Tuesday of the school holidays as well so it's shaping up well."

Dean said the ski season would start to get busier from now on and encouraged visitors to ski midweek if possible, to avoid crowds and take advantage of some great prices.