Thirty years ago on Tuesday, Mt Ruapehu exploded in spectacular fashion, triggering headlines overseas and a somewhat haphazard emergency response at home.
Scientists who were there say it was good luck – not good management – that no one was killed.
The volcano in the central plateau had been rumbling away for months, when in September 1995 it blew – sending lahars thundering down valleys and plumes of smoke and volcanic ash kilometres into the sky.
It sparked the start of unrest that would last until mid-1996, with the eruptions costing the local economy millions in tourism dollars.
According to the Natural Hazards Commission (NHC), the acidic ash that spewed into the air caused havoc – blanketing areas up to 300km downwind and intermittently closing highways and airports, shorting power pylons and damaging the turbines at Rangipō power station.
Agriculture also took a hit, with ash damaging crops and killing about 2000 sheep grazing on ash-covered pastures. The NHC said it also led to a “small but notable increase in bronchitis”.
The most powerful eruption on September 23, sent a column of smoke and debris 12km high, and rocks 1.5km from the crater.
Scott said research and monitoring had come a long way since, and scientists now believe a pulse of heat in the lake as far back as December 1994 was likely the first sign of an impending eruption.
“Back then if you had a map with dots on it representing where we’re collecting data and [compared it to] today’s map, the number of dots hasn’t changed significantly but what is represented by the dot has changed really dramatically.
“The types of equipment at the locations - that is significantly different.”
He said the rudimentary warning systems for lahars and managing the public had matured enormously, as well as scientists’ understanding of volcanic hazards, such as ballistics or volcanic cannon balls, which can be hurled kilometres in an eruption.
It wasn’t a coincidence, he said, that there was no infrastructure within 4km of a volcanic vent.
These days, Scott said monitoring of earthquakes, lake temperature, volcanic chemistry and gas emissions, all fed into volcanic alerts and bulletins that could trigger a range of responses from organisations such the Department of Conservation, police, transport and civil defence.