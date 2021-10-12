Mt Roskill shooting: Victim is 'a youth', making 'good progress' in hospital

Mt Roskill shooting: Person in hospital, police believe gang links. Video / Hayden Woodward

A person who was hospitalised after being shot in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill is a "youth", police have confirmed.

They are in a stable condition and are "making good progress" in their recovery from serious injuries in hospital.

Inquiries into the shooting on Morrie Laing Ave on Friday night are ongoing, and police said earlier there could be possible gang links. No arrests have been made.

"We can confirm the victim is a youth, but we won't be confirming their age," they said in a statement today.

Police guard a Mt Roskill property where a "youth" was shot on Friday. Photo / Michael Craig

Stuff understands the person could be as young as 14 years old.

A vehicle was heard driving off at speed immediately following the shooting, and police are seeking sightings or any information which may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211008/2822 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.