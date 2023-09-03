Mt Roskill homicide victim ‘a real nice guy’ and promising darts player

A homicide investigation is under way at an Auckland restaurant following a man’s death in the early hours of this morning. Video / NZ Herald

A man who died after an attack at an Auckland restaurant was a well-liked young man and a promising darts player, his teammates said.

Tofimua Matagi died on Thursday after allegedly being assaulted at Richardson Bar and Restaurant in Mt Roskill.

His sudden death shocked members of the Avondale RSA’s darts section, which he had joined three months ago.

A spokesman said the man they knew as “Tofi” had quickly made a positive impression.

“He was a real nice guy,” the spokesman said.

“He was really well-liked and genial. Tofi was really looking forward to being in one of our teams next year.”

The 26-year-old was planning to turn out for his new club on the day after he died following an assault late on Thursday night.

“He was going to play in a club match at Te Atatū RSA on Friday,” the spokesman said.

Instead, members of the club were coming to terms with news the young darts player had died.

“It was a real shock to all of us.”

The spokesman said Matangi had persuaded his brother and sister to join the darts section when he joined midway through the year. Other members of his extended family were also part of the club.

“They’re all a very nice, respectable family.”

It was still unclear what had taken place at the Richardson Road venue late on Thursday night.

“None of us know what happened,” he said. Many had only learned about Matagi’s death the following afternoon.

The club had since posted a notice on its Facebook page noting the loss of a teammate.

”Tonight we mourn the tragic and sudden loss of one of our newest members. R.I.P @Tofi,” the post read, adorned with rose and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man is to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow facing a charge of murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said the investigation team had worked long hours to get this result and bring some relief to the victim’s devastated family.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” said Matthews.

He thanked members of the public who had helped police achieve a quick outcome.

Police were continuing to investigate the homicide, with a number of witnesses to be spoken to in coming weeks.