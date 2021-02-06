Mt Roskill firearms incident: Man arrested after shot fired

The incident happened soon after 4am today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A man has been arrested after armed police, dogs and the Eagle helicopter responded to calls about a shot being fired at a Mt Roskill home.

The incident happened soon after 4am today, and follows another firearms incident on January 19.

When police arrived at the address on McCullough Ave they arrested a 36-year-old man, who has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Nobody was injured, and police are not seeking anybody else over the shooting incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said a firearm and ammunition was taken from the property.

"We are aware of the ongoing public concern regarding recent events in this area.

"Police will maintain a presence in this area while we continue to investigate a previous firearms incident that occurred on January 19."

People with information on either incident are asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.