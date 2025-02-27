He estimated Hunt punched the woman 15 to 20 times, and also kicked her.
“She was a hell of a strong lady to handle that,” he said, after describing seeing the woman being punched, then hitting the side of the house, and bouncing off, still standing.
He said he’d been surprised she’d managed to stay on her feet after the first few punches, but said she eventually did hit the ground.
“She went down to her knees and I [saw] a couple of kicks come through,” Harborne said.
“It looked like they were going to the abdomen.”
The punches seemed to be directed “all over” the woman’s body. He hadn’t seen the woman throw any punches.
He also noticed Hunt had removed his shirt and was wearing a white singlet and shorts during the incident.
Harborne estimated the assault lasted about three to five minutes before the police arrived. His view had been obscured by a rubbish truck for about 10 seconds, but otherwise, he’d been able to see the whole incident play out.
At one point, the woman had got into the car, but Harborne said the man had managed to get her out and continued the assault.
Police who arrived on the scene described Hunt as being agitated and “very elevated”, while the woman had been difficult to talk to.