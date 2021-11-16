Mt Lyford, North Canterbury fire contained with crews and helicopters despite high winds

A large fire that took over a forestry in North Canterbury has been contained.
Five fire crews and two helicopters have been working to put out a massive blaze at Doone Station near Mt Lyford.
The fire had started in an area of slash, debris left over from logging operations.
It had earlier reached 500m x 500m and was threatening a woolshed and a stand of manuka.
High winds had been causing a significant challenge for crews.
Fire and Emergency spokesman Andrew Norris said one helicopter will remain on site this afternoon to help dampen down hotspots.
He said the fire is a reminder for rural property owners to check previous burn offs, in case they flare up in the wind.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Meanwhile, firefighters are on standby with the strong winds forecast to blow across Canterbury
Fire trucks were also called to a vegetation fire in a median strip near Christchurch Airport.