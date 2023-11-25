Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mt Eden’s Galaxie Dairy target of aggravated robbery: Woman seriously assaulted, rushed to hospital

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Head Hunter gangsters have started arriving at the group’s East headquarters in Auckland before setting off for what some expect will be the biggest gang tangi in Kiwi history. Video / NZME

A woman has been seriously assaulted in an aggravated robbery at Galaxie Dairy in Mt Eden this evening.

The offender used a “bladed weapon” at the View Rd shop, police said.

The woman was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition shortly after 4.40pm, a spokesman for St John Ambulance said.

The Herald saw police had put tape across the dairy’s door and an unmarked police car remained outisde at 6pm.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
An offender used a bladed weapon during an aggravated robbery at View Rd's Galaxie Dairy, police said. Photo / Hayden Woodward
An offender used a bladed weapon during an aggravated robbery at View Rd's Galaxie Dairy, police said. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been speaking with witnesses and were set to conduct a scene examination.

A police spokesman confirmed one person had been moderately injured and was taken to hospital.

Police have been speaking with witnesses of an aggravated assault and were set to conduct a scene examination at the Galaxie Dairy. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Police have been speaking with witnesses of an aggravated assault and were set to conduct a scene examination at the Galaxie Dairy. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The spokesman for St John said they responded with one ambulance to a property on View Rd at 4.36pm.

“A female had been seriously assaulted,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.





Latest from New Zealand