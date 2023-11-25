A woman has been seriously assaulted in an aggravated robbery at Galaxie Dairy in Mt Eden this evening.
The offender used a “bladed weapon” at the View Rd shop, police said.
The woman was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition shortly after 4.40pm, a spokesman for St John Ambulance said.
The Herald saw police had put tape across the dairy’s door and an unmarked police car remained outisde at 6pm.
Police have been speaking with witnesses and were set to conduct a scene examination.
A police spokesman confirmed one person had been moderately injured and was taken to hospital.
The spokesman for St John said they responded with one ambulance to a property on View Rd at 4.36pm.
“A female had been seriously assaulted,” he said.