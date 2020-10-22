MPI to toughen rules governing export of live animals by ship

Forty three crew, including two New Zealanders, were lost - as were nearly 6000 head of cattle - when the Gulf Livestock 1 sank in the East China Sea. Photo / Graham Flett / AP

By RNZ

Rules governing the export of live animals by ship will be toughened up by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

This follows the release of a report done for the ministry by Mike Heron QC.

That report was commissioned after the Gulf Livestock 1 sank in the East China Sea.

Forty three crew, including two New Zealanders, were lost, as were nearly 6000 head of cattle.

All live shipments were banned after that event, pending the inquiry.

MPI says there will now be extra requirements on exporters.

It said the review found there were robust checks and balances on the trade, but improvements could be made.

These include focused maritime inspections of all livestock carrier ships entering New Zealand waters.

They also include restricting stocking density on vessels to 90 per cent of current limits.

There will also be increased requirements for voyage reporting, including daily veterinary updates.

