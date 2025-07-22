MPI officers found 65 pāua in a freezer along with 554 shucked pāua in another freezer during a raid in Porirua in 2022. Photo / Ministry of Primary Industries

MPI officers seize 619 pāua during Porirua raid, man jailed for more than two years

A Porirua man caught with 619 pāua, which he intended to sell, has been jailed for two years and six months.

Ruteru Sufia was sentenced in the Porirua District Court today on four charges under the Fisheries Act and one charge under the Fisheries (Amateur Fishing) Regulations.

The 63-year-old has also been banned from all forms of fishing for three years.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said fishery officers carried out a search warrant at Sufia’s home in November 2022 and found 65 pāua in a freezer along with 554 shucked pāua in another freezer.