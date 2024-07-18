“I think there needs to be a thorough analysis of what’s happening in the awa,” said kaitiaki Dr Arvay Armstrong-Read after an MPI investigation into the deaths did not find a specific cause.
Representing Te Waiariki, Ngāti Korora, Ngāti Takapari Hapū Iwi Trust, Armstrong-Read expressed “grave” concerns for the wellbeing of the awa which was considered a taonga and bore cultural significance for their tribe.
On March 8, residents near the Pataua awa reported a strong smell coming from the river. They soon discovered thousands of dead and dying pipi 300m north of a bridge.
MPI has offered training workshops to better understand such events. And how to collect viable samples and work together to develop a process for reporting such events in the future, Taylor said.
