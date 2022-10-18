MPI catch fishers with five times the limit of kahawai

Ministry of Primary Industries Fishery officers caught two fishers with over five times the limit of kahawai on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Ministry of Primary Industries Fishery officers caught two recreational fishers with over five times the limit of kahawai on Saturday.

The daily bag limit for kahawai is 20 per person. The pair were caught with 211.

Someone tipped MPI off on the breach at Karioitahi Beach, Port Waikato. The fishers' catch was inspected in Auckland.

MPI Regional Manager Fisheries Compliance Phil Tasker said: "The public are our eyes and ears and MPI is grateful to the person who provided solid information that led to us stopping these people and inspecting their catch when they returned to Auckland,"

Undersized kahawai fish from a haul of 211 seized by MPI fishery officers at Karioitahi Beach, Port Waikato, south of Auckland. Photo / NZME

"The rules are there for a reason," he said, "to protect fishing resources to ensure there are enough fish in the water for generations to come."

Meanwhile, officers found two fishermen with 117 undersized pāua, seven undersized snapper and one undersized packhorse lobster on Sunday.

The Auckland Police Maritime Unit helped MPI, also arresting a man, who Tasker said was a recidivist fisheries offender, for breaching his bail conditions.

Undersized paua, snapper and rock lobster seized by MPI Fishery Officers in the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / NZME

All of the fishers involved in these incidents were likely to face prosecution before the courts as MPI considers these serious fisheries offending, Tasker said.

"If you are unsure of the fishing rules the best way to find out is to download the NZ Fishing Rules App and protect our kaimoana for future generations."