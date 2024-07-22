The Truth vs Alex Jones, documentary, mature audiences, 121 mins, streaming on Neon.
Directed by Dan Reed
How unthinkable it would be to send your 6-year-old child off to school one apparently ordinary day, unaware it would be for the last time, discovering later in the day that your child had been shot to death, while jammed for protection by teachers into one of two classrooms’ tiny bathrooms.
Twenty children aged 6 and 7 and six staff members died at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012. The gunman committed suicide at the scene.
If one of the recently bereaved parents, Robbie Parker, had not decided to be interviewed on TV, a nervous smile and a nice suit persuading influential shock jock Alex Jones that Sandy Hook was a hoax and Robbie Parker merely a method actor who’d never had a child, the next 10 years of harassment by Alex Jones himself and members of the public might not have happened. There were demands for the children’s bodies to be exhumed, verbal attacks and threats in the street, desecration of the children’s graves and more.