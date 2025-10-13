Craig Goodier (inset) appeared before a coroner's inquest into deaths associated with Cyclone Gabrielle, and gave evidence about flooding in the Esk Valley.
A mass of wood and debris probably blocked the mouth of the Esk River north of Napier during Cyclone Gabrielle, worsening deadly flooding in the valley upstream.
A blocked river mouth would also explain a change of direction in the river flow, pushing northwards towards North Shore Rd, wherea little girl was washed away.
Coroner Erin Woolley is conducting an inquest into 19 deaths associated with the extreme weather conditions of January and February 2023 – the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.
Hearings are being held this week at the Hastings courthouse.
“From this information that I gathered, I have formed the view that a log raft blockage at the mouth of the Esk River was likely a major contributor to the change in direction of flow of the Esk River from the expected outflow to the ocean,” he said.
“This change in flow direction of the river resulted in unpredictable conditions, which flooded houses,” Goodier said.
A photograph taken about 11.30am on February 14 shows the river mouth open again.
But it also shows a large dark patch off the shore which Goodier’s written evidence to the inquest identifies as the “raft of logs” which had likely blocked the river mouth earlier.
Photographs also showed water had been pushed towards North Shore Rd, where 2-year-old Ivy Collins was lost in the flood.
“Blockages created by the debris cause increases in water levels upstream of the blockage, thus creating a worse flooding hazard in that immediate area.”
Goodier told the inquest that the volume of water flowing at the Waipunga Bridge on the Esk River during Cyclone Gabrielle has been estimated at more than 2175 cubic metres a second, at its peak.
This was more than double the peak of an extreme weather event in March 2018, which also caused flooding in Esk Valley, which was 1040 cubic metres a second at the same location.
It would also have exceeded a flood in April 1938, which covered the whole of the lower Esk Valley with silt.
That flood was estimated to have peaked at 2000 cubic metres a second at the Waipunga Bridge.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay.