Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Cyclone Gabrielle inquest: Evidence reveals extent of communication between MetService and Regional Council

RNZ
7 mins to read

The aftermath of massive flooding that swept through the Esk Valley during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ, Sally Murphy

The aftermath of massive flooding that swept through the Esk Valley during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ, Sally Murphy

By Alexa Cook of RNZ

New evidence from MetService reveals the extent to which the forecaster sought input from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council on upgrading weather warnings for Cyclone Gabrielle.

While it is MetService’s role to issue and upgrade weather warnings, MetService chief meteorologist Chris

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save