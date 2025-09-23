More than two years after Cyclone Gabrielle, and a flood that destroyed their Eskdale house and drowned 2-year-old Ivy, the Collins family is moving home.
In February 2023, Ella and Jack Collins were trying to escape the rising floodwaters with childrenImogen and Ivy, when their youngest was swept to her death.
After years of living in limbo, grieving their daughter, having a baby – son Jack Jnr – and all trying to recover from that traumatic night, the family finally feel a sense of hope about where their lives are headed, after being gifted a house.
“Our children spent their lives here,” Ella Collins said. “Ivy spent her life here and this is also where she died.”
“It’s quite emotional,” Seacombe said. “The morning we moved the house was almost a surreal moment - it’s been so long in the process.”
Parsons told RNZ she was in awe over how New Zealanders had responded to the Collins’ situation.
“This is a story that has touched everybody’s heart,” she said. “I think they’ve got a collective hug around this family, the whole of New Zealand.
“It’s the best thing to come out of this whole, whole cyclone really. We all get down in the dumps about things, but Kiwis are good people.”
‘There’ll always be that little bit of fear’
The Collins’ house is now the tallest on the street, sitting atop 1.8m wooden piles to give the family some peace of mind in future floods. The ceiling had been built with extra insulation to reduce the sound and ease feelings of anxiety that returned every time it rained.
Jack said, although they would always worry about future floods, a new stopbank nearby and the new features on the house had helped reduce his concerns, but Ella said there would always be that little bit of fear.
“It’s your sanctuary and when that’s been completely destroyed, it’s very hard to get that feeling back.”
Now, they felt closer to Ivy – the reason for their new home, always in their minds.
Ivy has been cremated and the family will take her home, when they move back to Eskdale in October. They planned to create a special place where her body was found, near the back fence of their garden.
“It’ll be a contemplative space - a quiet space, where we can go and sit, and where our daughter, Imogen, can go and sit when she needs to, and when she wants to feel close to her,” Ella said.
“I think that in itself will be hugely healing for us all.”
‘It feels like re-joining reality’
Ella was especially excited about rebuilding her garden.
“I developed this massive passion for gardening and I started my ‘Dig Deep Gardening For Life’ YouTube channel and I shared so much information with people.
“I want to do that again. I want to show everybody how we start from scratch, how we do it for free or as free as possible, which is one of my main things, and I just want to start propagating plants and gifting them.
Jack broke his spine on the night of Cyclone Gabrielle, while saving his neighbours, and due to constant pain, he hasn’t been able to return to physical work. His new passion was reconditioning and restoring air rifles.
“It’s something that brings me joy and peace,” he said. “I can’t wait to get my shed set back up as a workshop.”
Finally, the future was looking brighter, taking the family out of limbo.
“Coming home feels like the first proper tangible step to getting on with our lives,” said Ella.
