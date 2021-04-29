Website of the Year

New Zealand

Mount Maunganui property sells for record $9.5m, luxury apartments planned

3 minutes to read
A concept design of the new luxury apartments to be built at 6 The Mall. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
Multimedia journalist

A record $9.5 million property sale on a prime Mount Maunganui spot could mark the beginning of a "new look" for the Pilot Bay waterfront.

The 10 residential units, known as the Mereden and Mt

