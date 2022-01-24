Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance staff are at the scene. Photo / NZME

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to an incident at an address in Maraenui St this morning where one person died and another was critically injured, a senior detective says.

Police, fire and ambulance staff were called to a Maranui St address this morning.

Detective Sergeant Kelvin Leonard, acting head of Tauranga police Criminal Investigation Branch, said a team of detectives was investigating the incident.

He said this morning some were expected to be at the scene for most of the day.

"At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained, and the investigation team are still trying to establish the exact circumstances around how this event has occurred," he said.

He said it was still "too early" in the inquiry to disclosure more details about the two people involved. Police were in contact with family.

He said no one else was being sought in relation to this incident.

A police spokeswoman earlier said they were attending a sudden death.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene and one person had also been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said no details on the nature of the incident were available, just they were assisting ambulance staff.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman directed all inquiries to police and ambulance services.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said she saw two ambulances leaving the site.