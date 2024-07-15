The issues around water infrastructure, traffic congestion, air pollution and proximity to the port and industrial area needed to be worked through before intensification occurred, he said.
Clark agreed: “Building up would need to be done in a way that doesn’t contribute to congestion and poor air quality and would need to prove to add significant benefit to the community and public facilities.”
Cooney also raised concerns that apartments wouldn’t create affordable homes or increase housing capacity.
Houses and apartments in the Mount would cost upwards of $2 million, which wasn’t providing the capacity the MDRS set out to achieve, he said.
Tauranga City Council city planning and growth manager Andy Mead said there was capacity within the existing infrastructure to accommodate growth in Mount Maunganui.
“We’re continuing to work to meet the community’s future needs.”
The council changed planning provisions to manage flooding issues during development and projects were underway to improve Maunganui Rd as well as the Connecting Mount Maunganui project, he said.
Developments of more than four dwellings within the medium- and high-density residential zones would still need resource consent, which considered urban design and infrastructure requirements, Mead said.
It would take time to see the changes on the ground, but the rules would be in place from this week to support better housing supply and choice, he said.
“Making it easier to build higher-density housing will play a big role in our city’s growth.”
Bishop said when considering Plan Change 33, he made decisions based only on the information and evidence considered by the Independent Hearings Panel.
“I was not legally able to seek out or consider any other evidence.”