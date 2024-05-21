Six-storey buildings could be allowed around the Mount Maunganui shopping area. Photo / George Novak

Six-storey buildings could be allowed around the Mount Maunganui shopping area. Photo / George Novak

Six-storey buildings could be permitted in downtown Mount Maunganui after Tauranga’s commission rejected a recommendation from an independent hearing panel.

Tauranga City Council is proposing to raise the allowable building heights in Mount Maunganui North as part of Plan Change 33.

Heights of six storeys are proposed in the shopping area and within 400m of it, then four storeys between 400-800m of the shops.

Following submissions, a four-person independent hearing panel recommended retaining the current building heights of three storeys.

It was one of six of the panel’s recommendations that didn’t align with the council’s recommendations under the plan change.

Submissions on the increased heights in the Mount raised concerns around traffic congestion, air pollution and a lack of infrastructure.

Greater building heights and intensification would also impact the “unique character” of the area, submissions said.

The commission rejected two of the panel’s recommendations at a council meeting on Monday.

These would be referred to the housing minister for a decision.

The commission was required to give its reasons to the minister for rejecting the panel’s recommendations. The report highlighting these said higher building heights in Mount Maunganui North would create more development opportunities, which would improve housing affordability.

It would also contribute to the city’s development capacity requirements, which is how much land a council must have available for housing and commercial activity to meet demand.

While taller buildings may not be built in the short term, if the greater heights were not permitted the council risked being unable to meet its long-term development capacity, the report said.

Tauranga developer Peter Cooney, director of Classic Group, previously told Local Democracy Reporting he did not believe the apartments wouldn’t create affordable homes.

Classic Group director Peter Cooney. Photo / George Novak

”You will not create affordability, especially in Mount North, just because the cost of the land so expensive and to go vertical is extremely expensive.

”As soon as you go above three levels, the construction changes and it’s horrendously expensive,” he said.

The commission also rejected the panel’s recommendation around removing a height limit in the city centre.

They wanted to keep the 16m limit on the block of land from McLean St to Spring St between Willow St and The Strand.

This was to ensure amenity of the waterfront and prevent shading from buildings. The site is in front of the $306 million civic precinct Te Manawataki o Te Papa, which is under development.

Plan Change 33 is in response to the Government’s medium-density residential standards (MDRS) that allow for greater intensification in urban areas.

At Monday’s meeting, city planning team leader Janine Speedy said it was a significant plan change for the city in terms of housing intensification.

Tauranga City Council city planning team leader Janine Speedy. Photo / Alisha Evans

The MDRS allowed three dwellings to be built on most sites, as well as buildings up to three storeys without resource consent.

The plan change was also to give effect to the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development, said Speedy.

For Tauranga, this meant allowing as much height as possible in the city centre and greater heights and density around the commercial centres within other suburbs of Tauranga, she said.

Building heights between four and six storeys would be enabled in areas within a five to 10-minute walk from some of the city’s commercial centres, including Bayfair in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa Plaza.

Tauranga City Council commissioner Bill Wasley. Photo / Alex Cairns

Building heights of eight storeys would be allowed along Cameron Rd in the Te Papa peninsula.

In the city centre, buildings up to 13 storeys could be built and eight-storey buildings would be permitted within 1500m of the CBD.

Commissioner Bill Wasley said there were qualifying matters for the plan change that would mean resource consents would be needed if buildings didn’t meet the urban design and impact requirements or exceeded the number of permissible dwellings on a site.

