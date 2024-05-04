Workers overworked, Pharmac and Health NZ weigh up the future of Covid vaccines and questions over why labour-hire companies continue to bring in overseas workers.

Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a serious assault at a Mount Maunganui shopping centre.

Police have asked for any video footage or witnesses of the assault at Bayfair Shopping Centre at 4.40pm yesterday.

Armed police swarmed the mall on Girven Rd and arrested a 16-year-old.

The girl has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She was due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court next week, police said.

The victim of the attack remained in a stable condition in hospital.







